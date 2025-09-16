Death toll from gas explosion in Mexico City rises to 14

Health authorities in Mexico City announced Monday that the death toll from last week's gas explosion on one of the capital's busiest highways has risen to 14. The city government attributed the cause of the tragedy to the truck driver.

In a statement shared on social media, the city's health department said the number of fatalities had increased from the initial three reported on Thursday. Besides, 39 people remain hospitalized, while 30 were discharged with favorable recoveries.

The explosion occurred on Sept. 10 at Puente La Concordia, one of the city's main thoroughfares connecting Mexico City to neighboring states. The incident stunned the city as graphic images and reports of severely burned victims circulated widely on social media.

On Monday, the city government said the explosion was caused by the truck driver speeding while carrying 49,000 liters of fuel. Prosecutor Bertha Alcalde said preliminary findings indicated the truck crashed into a containment wall on the highway, tipped over, and exploded.

Alcalde also rejected speculation circulating online that the highway had structural issues that could have contributed to the accident.





