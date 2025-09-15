US secretary of state meets with Israeli president to discuss security, release of hostages

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meet at the Beit Hanassi presidential residence in Jerusalem on September 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Monday to discuss Israel's security and efforts to secure the release of remaining hostages in Gaza, the State Department said.

According to a readout from spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Rubio extended condolences to the victims of the Sept. 8 shooting attack in Jerusalem, in which gunmen opened fire at a crowded bus stop, killing and injuring several Israelis.

"Secretary Rubio and the Israeli officials affirmed the strategic relationship between the U.S. and Israel and discussed opportunities for regional integration," Pigott said.

Rubio arrived in Israel on Sunday, days after an Israeli strike in Qatar's capital, Doha, targeted Hamas leaders holding talks on a US ceasefire proposal. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer were killed, drawing condemnation across the region. US President Donald Trump said he was "very unhappy" about the strike.

The State Department readout of Rubio's meeting with Herzog made no mention of Israel's strikes in Qatar.

On Sunday Rubio met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and joined him for a visit to the Western Wall (Wailing Wall) in occupied East Jerusalem. He also underscored that Washington continues to see Qatar as a key mediator in efforts to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.