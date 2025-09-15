UK GOVERNMENT REJECTS ELON MUSKS ABHORRENT LANGUAGE

The British government on Monday criticized US billionaire Elon Musk's controversial comments during his address via videolink at the weekend's anti-immigrant rally, saying they are "abhorrent."

The "vast majority" of people would react to Musk's words with "a shake of the head," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said, adding that his language was "abhorrent."

"Whether you're a hostile state or a hostile billionaire, no one gets to mess with British democracy," she was quoted by the BBC as saying.

Her comments came after Musk addressed Saturday's "Unite the Kingdom" rally in London via videolink, calling for a "change of government."

"You can't; we don't have another four years, or whenever the next election is; it's too long," he told the crowd.

Criticizing the British government for a "rapidly increasing erosion of Britain," Musk said: "Something's got to be done. There's got to be a dissolution of Parliament and a new vote held."

"Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die; that's the truth, I think," he added.

The prime minister's spokesperson also slammed Musk's "dangerous and inflammatory language," saying it threatens violence and intimidation on our streets.

"I don't think the British public will have any truck with that kind of language," added the spokesperson, as reported by British media outlets.

The comment followed Prime Minister Keir Starmer's remarks in which he rejected the Union flag being used as a symbol of "violence, fear, and division."

"People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country's values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin," Starmer said Sunday on the US social media company X.

Separately, Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called on party leaders, urging them to join him in condemning Elon Musk's "dangerous remarks inciting violence."

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people attended Saturday's rally, led by British far-right figure Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, while a counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism also took place in Whitehall, central London.

Despite intense police presence, many Unite the Kingdom protesters went off their designated routes and clashed with the police officers in an attempt to break through the barricades.

The protest injured 26 police officers, and the Metropolitan Police reported arresting 25 protesters "for offenses including affray, violent disorder, assaults, and criminal damage."

Carrying Union and St. George's flags, many protesters shouted slogans against Starmer and the Metropolitan Police.

Some protesters were also seen waving Israeli flags.

Anti-racism protesters, meanwhile, carried signs, some of them reading, "Refugees welcome" and "Stop the far right."