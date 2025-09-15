Russia to suspend gas supplies to Armenia for 10 days from Tuesday

Russian gas supplies to Armenia will be suspended for 10 days beginning from Tuesday due to planned maintenance work on the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia main pipeline in Russia's Stavropol region, Gazprom Armenia announced on Monday.

Using internal reserves and additional imports from Iran, the company said natural gas transit to Armenia will be suspended from Sept. 16 to 26.

However, it added that there will be no restrictions on the "uninterrupted and reliable gas supply to consumers."

Gazprom Armenia, which operates the domestic market, is fully owned by Russia's state-run energy giant Gazprom.

Armenia relies heavily on Russian energy, but it also imports gas from Iran under a swap arrangement, exchanging electricity for natural gas.