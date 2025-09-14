Czech helicopters arrive in Poland to bolster defenses after Russian drone incursion

Czech Mi-171S helicopters and troops arrived in Poland to reinforce defenses against Russian drones, Poland's armed forces confirmed .

"Soldiers from the Czech Republic have just landed in Poland. This is proof that allied solidarity, security, and friendship are built shoulder to shoulder," the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces said Saturday on the US social platform X.

The deployment includes three helicopters and up to 150 soldiers for a three-month mission, according to TVP World report. Prague announced the move after NATO aircraft shot down this week multiple Russian drones in what officials called the largest airspace violation since the war in Ukraine began.

The Czech deployment comes as several allies, including the Netherlands and Sweden, pledged additional weapons to strengthen Poland's air defenses.

The arrival of helicopters follows Wednesday's incident in which, according to Warsaw, 19 Russian drones crossed into Polish airspace. Several drones were intercepted by NATO defenses, prompting emergency consultations in Warsaw and a strong response from allies.

Russia said its forces were attacking Ukraine and had not intended to hit targets in Poland.

NATO later unveiled Eastern Sentry, a new initiative to reinforce defenses along its eastern flank.





