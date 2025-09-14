Beijing urges Slovenia to ‘play an active role’ in promoting China-EU relations

Beijing has urged Slovenia to "play an active role" in promoting stable relations between China and the EU.

Top Chinese and Slovenian diplomats vowed to deepen political ties and boost economic cooperation during talks in Ljubljana, Slovenia on Saturday, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Meeting with Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi praised the countries' long-standing friendship, noting China was among the first to recognize Slovenia's independence over 30 years ago.

He said their relationship, built on "equality, sincerity, trust and win-win despite their 'social and institutional differences,'" is especially valuable in today's turbulent international climate.

Wang urged both sides to "uphold the original aspiration, enhance communication, deepen mutual trust, bolster cooperation and continuously enrich the strategic connotation of the China-Slovenia partnership."

He added that China is ready to expand exchanges at all levels, pursue cooperation in areas such as high-end manufacturing, innovation, health, green energy, and artificial intelligence (AI), and provide a fair and open business environment.

Both sides should use their strengths to promote balanced trade and jointly support globalization, Wang said, urging Slovenia to "play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of relations between China and the European Union (EU)."

In talks with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, Wang stressed that China believes "war cannot solve problems and sanctions will only complicate them," and that disputes should be settled through "dialogue and consultation," without "selfish gains" or bargaining.

In his meeting with the Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Wang said China-Slovenia ties transcend system differences and serve as a model of "mutual respect" and "win-win cooperation."

"China will continue to stand by the majority of countries, oppose the world's return to 'law of the jungle' and take actions to defend international fairness and justice," Wang said.

Musar praised China as a responsible power for "adhering to multilateralism" and "setting an example for the international community."

Wang is scheduled to visit Poland for meetings after wrapping up his trip to Slovenia.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Beijing and Brussels, and the 25th China-EU summit took place in Beijing in July.

The EU says its policy on China remains based on "de-risking" rather than "decoupling" principle.





