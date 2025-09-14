Baerbock sees potential role for UN peacekeepers in Ukraine

The president of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, said UN peacekeeping forces could play a role in supporting a peace solution to the war in Ukraine.



"If a peace treaty is reached, it must be secured as best as possible," Baerbock told the Sunday edition of the Bild newspaper.



"And if the majority of member states say that blue helmets are also needed for this, then that is something that will hopefully secure lasting peace," the former German foreign minister added.

Ukraine's allies have been working behind the scenes for months on plans to secure a potential new phase in the war, which could range from a ceasefire to a peace treaty. Such efforts, however, would first require Moscow's willingness to enter negotiations.



Ukraine has been defending itself against an all-out Russian invasion since February 2022 and is demanding security guarantees in the event of a pause or end to hostilities.



Some military planners and academics say that up to a six-figure numbers of troops, for example from European allies, could be needed. Another possibility would be a UN peacekeeping mission with blue helmets acting as observers.



Baerbock officially took office on Tuesday as president of the UN General Assembly. Her new role in New York is largely ceremonial and should not be confused with the role of the UN secretary general.



