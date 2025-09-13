Türkiye 'strongly' condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

Türkiye on Saturday "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 12 Pakistani soldiers.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in northwestern Pakistan, the Pakistani military said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said 35 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during two separate military operations from Sept. 10 to 13.