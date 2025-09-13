Türkiye 'strongly' condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan

 Contact Us
"We strongly condemn this heinous terror attack and wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Published September 13,2025
Türkiye on Saturday "strongly" condemned the terrorist attack in Pakistan that killed 12 Pakistani soldiers.

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in northwestern Pakistan, the Pakistani military said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said 35 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during two separate military operations from Sept. 10 to 13.