350,000 civilians forcibly displaced in latest Israeli assault on Gaza City

The Gaza government on Saturday condemned the ongoing Israeli military offensive, which has recently displaced over 350,000 residents from eastern neighborhoods toward central and western areas of the city.

In a statement issued by the Government Media Office, officials said Israel has been targeting Gaza City's residential areas since its ground offensive began on Aug. 11, 2025.

The office criticized Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz's remarks, claiming that "the gates of hell in Gaza have been opened" on the resistance, asserting that in reality, Israel "systematically targets unarmed civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, as well as homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, and tents."

The government said more than 1,600 multi-story residential buildings were completely destroyed, over 2,000 residential buildings were severely damaged, and more than 13,000 tents sheltering displaced persons were destroyed.

Since the beginning of September, 70 buildings have been completely demolished, 120 severely damaged, and over 3,500 tents destroyed.

The buildings housed over 50,000 residents, while the destroyed tents sheltered more than 52,000 displaced people, according to the office data.

The government stated that the forced displacement is a "deliberate violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions."

It urged the international community to "act immediately" to stop the ongoing assaults, provide protection for civilians, and hold Israel accountable for gross violations of human rights and war crimes.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 64,800 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.