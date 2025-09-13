Israeli hostages forum says Netanyahu 'obstacle' to ending Gaza war

The main Israeli group campaigning for the release of hostages held in Gaza said Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was an obstacle to ending the war and freeing the captives.

"The targeted operation in Qatar proved beyond any doubt that there is one obstacle to returning the... hostages and ending the war: Prime Minister Netanyahu. Every time a deal approaches, Netanyahu sabotages it," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement after the premier accused Hamas leaders of derailing efforts to end the war.









