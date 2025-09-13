Turkish FM Fidan discuss Gaza with Qatari, Jordanian counterparts

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday discussed the latest situation in Gaza with his Qatari and Jordanian counterparts.

Fidan also discussed preparations for an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Doha on Sep. 15 with Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman es-Safadi over the phone, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan is expected to attend a foreign ministers' meeting to be held tomorrow in Doha, the capital of Qatar, as part of the preparations for the summit.