Several protests across Australia over Palestine, corruption, racism

At least four protests took place across Australia on Saturday, with issues ranging from anti-government corruption, anti-racism to Indigenous rights and pro-Palestine demonstrations, ABC News reported.

New South Wales Police arrested one man for "breach of the peace," while another person flying a drone over the demonstrations received a warning.

In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, around 150 Victoria Police officers separated two opposing protest groups near the Parliament House — right-wing supporters and participants of the Indigenous Sovereignty March.

Thousands of people marched through Australia's most populous city, Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, as part of the "Australia Unites Against Government Corruption" rally.

About 500 people protested racism and discrimination in South Brisbane, Queensland, while some of them chanted pro-Palestinian slogans like "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Around 300 people also gathered across Hobart's Parliament House in Tasmania for an Indigenous sovereignty rally, with many of them sporting Aboriginal flags and banners.

Separately, several hundred people gathered in Adelaide, the capital of South Australia, to protest racism, while a larger crowd marched against government corruption.

The protests followed an attack on an Indigenous camp, Camp Sovereignty, in Melbourne on Aug. 31, when more than 40 men dressed in black attacked the camp following the anti-immigration March for Australia rally that weekend.





