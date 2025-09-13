Restrictions relaxed as interim administration takes charge in Nepal

Nepal began easing restrictions on Saturday as the interim administration, headed by former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as prime minister, took office in the Himalayan nation.

The curfew and prohibitory orders have been lifted in the capital Kathmandu, though sensitive areas are to be kept off-limits.

The curfew was imposed after widespread protests earlier in the week turned violent.

At least 51 people have been killed and hundreds injured since Monday in protests triggered by a social media ban imposed by the previous government.

The protests evolved into a broader movement against alleged corruption and nepotism among the political elite, with demonstrators targeting residences, the Supreme Court, and other public buildings.

Karki was appointed Nepal's first female prime minister by President Ramchandra Paudel on Friday in an unprecedented move, naming a chief executive from outside parliament.

The 275-seat parliament has been dissolved soon after Paudel administered Karki's oath of office, with elections scheduled for March.





