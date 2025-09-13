Israeli singer Noa calls for peace at Florence event

Israeli singer-songwriter Noa appealed for peace on Friday during a performance at Florence's Palazzo Vecchio, urging an end to "hatred" and "fear," ANSA reported.

"Stop. How much longer can this go on?" she told the audience at the Re-Imagine Peace: A Light Ahead event.

"Free Palestine, free Israel too. Free us all from hatred, that's what we have to do! Free us from fear, help us get closer to each other," she added.

Noa, whose real name is Achinoam Nini, has long been known for her collaborations that bridge cultural and political divides. At the Florence event, she performed There Must Be Another Way with Palestinian-Israeli singer Mira Awad.

The two originally sang the piece together at the 2009 Eurovision Song Contest, where their duet was presented as a call for coexistence.





