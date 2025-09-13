7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Russia’s far east

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Russian far east at 6.37 am local time Saturday (0237GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey.

It reported the tremor's epicenter was off the coast of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, administrative center of Kamchatka Krai, Russia, at a depth of 39.5 kilometers (24.5 miles).

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "hazardous" waves were possible along coasts within 300 kilometers (186 miles) of the epicenter.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky hosts the Russian Navy's Rybachiy submarine base, and the air force's Yelizovo airbase.

There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

Russian authorities issued a tsunami warning along the Kamchatka coastline, placing services on high alert and urging residents to stay away from tsunami-prone areas like beaches.

On July 30, the strongest earthquake ever recorded at an 8.8 magnitude on the peninsula occurred, and Russian scientists recorded more than 100 aftershocks with magnitudes above 5.0 after the primary tremor.





