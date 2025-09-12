Trump says patience with Putin 'running out fast'

US President Donald Trump said Friday his patience with Russia's Vladimir Putin was running out and hinted at tough sanctions over the war in Ukraine while suggesting Kyiv also needed to compromise.

"It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango," Trump told the Fox and Friends show when asked if his patience was being taxed by Russia's refusal to end the conflict.

"It's amazing. When Putin wants to do it, (President Volodymyr) Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't. Now Zelensky wants to and Putin is a question mark. We're going to have to come down very, very strong."