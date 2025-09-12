NATO launches "eastern sentry" to bolster eastern flank: Rutte

NATO launched on Friday a new mission to bolster the defence of Europe's eastern flank in response to Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace earlier this week, Secretary-General Mark Rutte said.

"It's reckless and unacceptable. We can't have Russian drones entering allied airspace," Rutte said, announcing operation "Eastern Sentry".

The mission, which begins Friday evening, will involve a range of assets integrating air and ground bases.

Allies, including Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, Germany have so far committed to the mission with others set to join, Rutte said.

NATO's top commander Alexus Grynkewich said NATO would defend every inch of the alliance's territory.

"Poland and citizens from across the Alliance should be assured by our rapid response earlier this week and our significant announcement here today," he said.









