Turkish National Basketball Team reach FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final after 94-68 victory over Greece

After their 94-68 victory over Greece in the semi-final, the Turkish National Basketball Team will face Germany in the final match.

The Turkish men's national basketball team controlled the game from the outset, heading into halftime with a 49-31 lead at Latvia's Arena Riga.



Ercan Osmani was the highest scorer of the game with 28 points and six rebounds. Alperen Şengün made a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.



Cedi Osman scored 17 points while Shane Larkin finished with 14 points.



For the losing side, Kostas Sloukas scored 15 while Giannis Antetokounmpo posted double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds but their efforts were not able to win the game.







