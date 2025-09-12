Talks on interim administration continue as uneasy calm holds in Nepal

Talks to form an interim administration in Nepal are ongoing, with the office of President Ramchandra Paudel leading the discussions, the army spokesman said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Raja Ram told Anadolu over the phone that the "concerned" office "is looking after it," referring to Paudel's office.

On Thursday, Paudel urged all stakeholders to cooperate, saying: "Efforts are underway to address the protesters' demands."

The push for an interim government followed deadly protests since Monday that left at least 51 people dead and hundreds of others injured, and forced the ouster of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's elected administration.

The deceased include three Nepal police personnel, 21 protesters, 18 others, and nine prisoners, according to police.

Army chief Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel "is also attending discussions" on the proposed setup, spokesman Ram added.

When asked about a timeline for the interim administration, Ram declined to give details, saying: "Concerned department will come up with a timeframe for the interim administration."

Nepal's main parties, including the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, and CPN (Maoist), have said any new government must follow the Constitution and avoid dissolving parliament. But other figures, including Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah, are pressing for the legislature to be disbanded.

Speculation has grown that former chief justice Sushila Karki may be tapped by Paudel to lead the interim administration.

The army was deployed nationwide earlier this week after violence escalated. Prohibitory orders and a curfew were imposed on Tuesday night.

Authorities said more than 14,000 prisoners escaped from jails during the unrest.

Most of the injured people have since been discharged from hospitals.

"The situation is getting better and security agencies are trying to restore law and order," spokesman Ram said.

He added that the curfew relaxation was extended to five hours in the morning, with an additional two-hour window in the evening for social activities.

"It depends on analysis of the security situation," Ram said when asked when the restrictions would be lifted.





