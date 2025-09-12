2025 World Athletics Championships to kick off Saturday in Japan

The 20th World Athletics Championships will begin Saturday in Tokyo, bringing together more than 2,200 athletes from 200 countries to compete for medals across nine days of competition.

The championships were first organized in Finland in 1983 and have been held every two years since 1991. This year's edition will take place in the Japanese capital from September 13 to 21.

REIGNING CHAMPIONS BACK IN ACTION

A total of 37 of the 41 athletes who won gold at the 19th World Championships in Hungary will return to defend their titles in Tokyo.

World record holders Faith Kipyegon (1500m), Karsten Warholm (400m hurdles), Yaroslava Mahuchikh (high jump), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Yulimar Rojas (triple jump), and Ryan Crouser (shot put) are among the stars set to compete.

US sprinter Noah Lyles could make history by becoming only the fourth athlete to win nine World Championship golds if he repeats his triple-gold performance from 2023.

RECORD PARTICIPATION

Portuguese walker Joao Vieira, 49, is poised to break the record for most appearances at a World Championships, competing for the 14th time.

French discus thrower Melina Robert-Michon, 46, is also on track to match the record of 11 participations by a female athlete.

A total of 147 medals will be awarded across 49 disciplines -- 24 each for men and women, plus one mixed event.

Organizers said $8.5 million will be distributed in prize money. Gold medal winners will receive $70,000, silver medalists $35,000, and bronze medalists $22,000.

Relay teams will earn $80,000 for first place, $40,000 for second, and $20,000 for third.





