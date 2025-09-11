VIETNAMS HO CHI MINH CITY SEES SHARP SPIKE IN AIR POLLUTION LEVELS

Air pollution levels in Vietnam's southern metropolis Ho Chi Minh City have spiked sharply, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising above 130 and reaching a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, data showed Thursday.

Swiss technology company IQAir said traffic emissions, particularly from the city's large number of motorcycles, remain the main contributor to chronic pollution.

Other sources include industrial activity, fossil fuel combustion, cooking smoke, construction dust and residential emissions.

Unfavorable weather conditions also trapped pollutants close to the ground, worsening contamination.

Research also found high levels of toxic chemical pollutants such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), particularly around busy roads and urban centers.

The spike in pollution has raised concerns for children, the elderly and people with respiratory conditions. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity, wear masks outside and use air purifiers indoors.

As of Thursday evening, air quality was forecast to improve.

However, researchers warn that long-term measures are needed to address the city's underlying emission sources.





