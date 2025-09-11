Training prepares journalists for conditions in field of war reporting

The 27th Term War Journalism Training Program was held in the Turkish capital Ankara to prepare journalists for the conditions they may face in war, disaster, and extraordinary situations.

The program-co-organized by Anadolu, the Police Academy, and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA)-brought together 10 Anadolu reporters and 14 foreign journalists from six countries: Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Algeria, Palestine, and Libya. Through both theoretical and practical sessions, participants learned how journalists working in disasters such as war, fire, floods, and earthquakes should act under difficult conditions.

During the first two days, experts delivered lectures on topics including terrorism and terror, war theory and terminology, the law of war, Middle East geopolitics, and naval and air operations. Participants also got hands-on first aid training.

On the third day, Anadolu Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Yusuf Ozhan delivered a session on media management and broadcasting principles in extraordinary situations, at the Police Academy's Anittepe campus in Ankara.

The training later continued at the Police Academy's Golbasi campus, where participants were instructed on how to behave during interventions involving pressurized water, tear gas, and smoke bombs.

They also received demonstrations on social events, the use of bulletproof equipment, and gas masks. To ensure preparedness, these scenarios were done as live drills.





