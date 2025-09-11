Nepali army opens fire to thwart jailbreak, injures over a dozen inmates

Nepalese army troops opened fire Thursday morning to stop a prison breakout, wounding more than a dozen inmates, as deliberations are underway to establish an interim government following protests that left 25 people dead and ousted the government of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, local media reports said.

The latest jail break attempt occurred in Ramechhap district of Bagmati province when prisoners broke through several internal locks and tried to smash open the main gate before security forces fired.

"Around 12 to 13 inmates were injured after the army opened fire as they reached the gate," said Chief District Officer Shyam Krishna Thapa.

The prison holds more than 300 inmates.

Police said the situation is under control and no inmates could escape.

Nepal has seen several jailbreaks following the violent protests, with 15,000 inmates managing to escape over the past few days.

The army has assumed command of security in the country after "Generation Z" protests forced Oli to resign.

Deliberations are underway to choose the leadership for an interim government to run the tiny Himalayan country until fresh elections.

Protesting youth have chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki in an online poll. But she is by no means a consensus candidate as a vision has emerged among the "Gen-Z" protesters of putting forth the name of Karki as a candidate for the head of the interim government.

One section of protesters has floated the name of Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah to head the interim government.



