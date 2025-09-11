Canada extends permit allowing humanitarian-related transactions with Syria

Canada announced Wednesday the extension of measures to allow more humanitarian-related transactions with Syrian institutions that would be otherwise prohibited under the Special Economic Measures (Syria) Regulations.

"After decades of oppression and 13 years of conflict, the majority of Syrians now live below the poverty line, with millions in need of humanitarian assistance. The extension of the General Permit will allow Canadians, including the Syrian diaspora, civil society, and non-profit and charitable organizations to undertake humanitarian and stabilization activities and make transactions with sanctioned banks, including the Central Bank of Syria," said the statement by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The General Permit will be extended for a period of six months to support the delivery of assistance in Syria during political transition, according to the statement.

On March 12 this year, Canada issued a General Permit allowing certain activities in support of democratization, stabilization and humanitarian aid in Syria that would otherwise be restricted under its sanctions regime.

Canada currently sanctions 56 entities and 225 Syrian individuals, including Bashar al-Assad's associates and regime-linked organizations.

Since 2016, it has provided over $4.7 billion in assistance to Syria and neighboring host countries while also resettling more than 100,000 Syrian refugees since 2015.





