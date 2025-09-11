Attack on Gaza-bound flotilla ship in Sidi Bou Said port ‘deliberate,’ says Tunisia

In this image made from video, a vessel known as the "Family Boat" carrying members of an activist group seeking to deliver aid to Gaza, is hit by an object on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, while docked in Tunisia. (AP Photo)

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said Thursday the attack that targeted a ship Tuesday docked at Sidi Bou Said port near the capital was a "deliberate" act.

The ministry confirmed that its services are conducting "all investigations and inquiries to uncover the full truth so that public opinion, not only in Tunisia but worldwide, will know who planned this attack, who colluded, and who carried out the execution."

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Tuesday that one of its main vessels, the "Family Boat," was struck by what is suspected to be a drone off the coast of Tunisia.