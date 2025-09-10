US, South Korea vow stronger Indo-Pacific deterrence, address North Korea threats

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday pledged to strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and counter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats during a meeting at the White House.

The two officials "emphasized their shared commitment to addressing the destabilizing threats posed by North Korea's unlawful nuclear and missile programs," the State Department said.

Rubio and Cho reaffirmed the US-South Korea alliance as the "linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific for more than 70 years," the statement added.

"Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Cho discussed advancing the U.S.-ROK Alliance through a forward-looking agenda that strengthens deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, expands equitable defense burden sharing, revitalizes American manufacturing through ROK investment in shipbuilding and other strategic sectors, and promotes a fair and reciprocal trade partnership," the readout added.

Their talks also included expanding defense burden-sharing, deepening trade ties, and boosting South Korean investment in US shipbuilding and other strategic industries.

The meeting followed the Aug. 25 summit between President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, which Washington hailed as historic for advancing a "forward-looking agenda" to strengthen the alliance.

The statement made no mention of a recent crackdown at Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution factory in the US state of Georgia. A total of 475 people, including some 300 Koreans, were arrested in the raid. US officials said those held were found to be working illegally in the country.

Cho has vowed to rescue the nationals within the shortest time.