US Pentagon chief discusses Asia-Pacific security with Singapore counterpart

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and Singapore Defense Minister Chan Chun Sing discussed military cooperation and security issues in the Asia-Pacific region Tuesday.

"Singapore has been an anchor of US friendship and presence in the region," Hegseth said. "Our relationship has been crucial to regional stability and maintaining deterrence in the Indo-Pacific."

Singapore maintains the second largest permanent foreign military training presence in the continental US, with almost 1,000 personnel training at any one time.

"The United States is proud that more than 1,000 of your warriors train in our country each year," Hegseth said.

Chan emphasized the partnership's long-term benefits, noting it allows generations "to work together, to grow up together, to build the trust that's so necessary."

Singapore has agreed to purchase 20 F-35 aircraft, including 12 vertical takeoff variants and eight conventional models, with first deliveries scheduled for 2026. Singapore pilots will train at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Arkansas.

"We look forward to Singapore flying this state-of-the-art aircraft very soon," Hegseth said.

The countries will participate in Exercise Forging Sabre at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho this week.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order to rebrand the Department of Defense as the "Department of War.'

The order designates "Department of War" as a secondary title for the agency and "Secretary of War" as a secondary title for the defense secretary, Hegseth.





