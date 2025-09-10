UN welcomes deal between Iran, UN nuclear agency on resuming nuclear inspections

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty (C) meets with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi (L) and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Cairo on September 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The UN on Wednesday welcomed an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume inspections as "a positive step forward."

"We welcome the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA on the 'practical modalities to resume inspections on Iran' as a positive step forward, resuming full cooperation as required by Iran's comprehensive safeguard agreement," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric during a news conference. "We look forward to the agreement's swift implementation."

He emphasized the importance of Iran's full cooperation with the IAEA "as essential in achieving a long-term framework that can ensure Iran's nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful."

The deal was announced Tuesday in Cairo after IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

‏The move came after Tehran suspended ties with the UN nuclear agency following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June, accusing the agency of bias against Tehran.

Iran was engaged in Oman-mediated nuclear negotiations with the US when Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran on June 13, targeting military, nuclear and civilian sites as well as senior military commanders and nuclear scientists.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites. The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect June 24.