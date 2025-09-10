Trump says Netanyahu, not US, made decision to strike Qatar

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that an Israeli strike on Qatar was decided by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, not Washington.

"This was a decision made by Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"I immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did, however, unfortunately, too late to stop the attack," he added.

It came after Qatar's Foreign Ministry denied claims by the White House that the Gulf nation was informed in advance of Israel's attack, adding that communication from a US official came only as explosions were underway.

Trump said he spoke with Netanyahu after the strike, and the Israeli leader told him he wants to "make peace."

The US president also said he called Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, assuring him that a similar incident would not be repeated on Qatari soil.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump wrote, reiterating an earlier statement from his spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, during a news conference.

Trump said he directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to finalize a Defense Cooperation Agreement with Qatar.

Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group, Hamas, in the Qatari capital.

Qatar strongly condemned the attack as a "blatant violation of international law" and a threat to its sovereignty and security.

The Gulf state, along with Egypt and the US, has been leading mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas.

Israel has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians in a brutal offensive in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





