Singapore seeks to purchase 4 reconnaissance aircraft from US

Singapore on Wednesday expressed the intention to purchase four of Boeing's reconnaissance aircraft, the P-8A Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's defense minister, made the remarks to US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his visit to the Pentagon.

Singapore's decision is part of phase one of the Singapore Armed Forces strengthening its "maritime situation awareness and ability to counter sub-surface threats," said a statement from Singapore.

The new aircraft will replace the existing Fokker 50s, which have been in service since 1993.

Chan also said that 20 F-35 aircraft Singapore has acquired are on track for delivery around the end of 2026.

Chan and Hegseth also "welcomed closer collaboration to deal with emerging threats, such as through joint research and development," said the statement.

The two defense chiefs additionally discussed security developments in the region and "reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding bilateral defense relationship, and mutually beneficial partnership between Singapore and the US."

Chan also reiterated "Singapore's support for the US' continued engagement in the Asia-Pacific."





