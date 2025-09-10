Rubio speaks to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi via phone

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the importance of maintaining "open and constructive communication" in a call Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to the State Department.

"Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues," it said in a statement.

"They also discussed other global and regional issues as a continuation of the discussions in Kuala Lumpur," it added.

At their July meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Regional Forum in Kuala Lumpur, both sides described the talks as positive and constructive, despite tensions about US tariffs.

The call came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, and days after the Chinese, Russian and North Korean leaders attended a massive military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

US President Donald Trump accused the leaders of China, North Korea and Russia of conspiring against America as Beijing hosted China's largest-ever military parade showcasing its growing military might.