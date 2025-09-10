QATARS EMIR VOWS TO PROTECT SOVEREIGNTY AFTER ATTACK

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani vowed Wednesday to take all measures to protect his country's sovereignty following an Israeli strike on the capital Doha.

Speaking in a phone call with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Tamim said Qatar will pursue all measures to maintain its security and sovereignty in the face of the "blatant" Israeli attack, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike targeting Hamas leadership in the Qatari capital on Tuesday. Five Hamas members and a Qatari security personnel were killed in the attack.





