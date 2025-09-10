Most Germans support EU sanctions against Israel’s over war in Gaza

Unlike their government, a clear majority of German voters would back EU sanctions against Israel over its war in Gaza, according to a survey published by the news magazine Der Spiegel.

Some 63% were in favor of such a move proposed by the European Commission, while only 29% were against it.

The greatest support was found among opposition Green party voters, as 94% are in favor, while only 5% opposed it.

Meanwhile, some 68% of the voters from the ruling Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) support sanctions against Israel, while 30% oppose them.

A similar picture emerges among voters of the co-ruling Social Democratic party (SPD) where 68% support possible EU sanctions against Israel, while 25% do not.

Among voters of the opposition party The Left, some 67% expressed support for Germany's support of sanctions against Israel, while 28% rejected them.

Only voters of the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) were split on the issue, as 49% support sanctions, while 51% oppose them.

The German government had recently rejected a proposal by the EU Commission to partially suspend Israel's participation in the Horizon Europe research funding program.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul justified the move by arguing that the measure would likely have no impact on Israel's political decision-making or military actions in the Gaza Strip. Instead, he emphasized the importance of the restricted arms deliveries to Israel.





