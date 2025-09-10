‘Here we go!’ Trump says after Russian drones violate Polish airspace overnight

US President Donald Trump struck a cryptic tone Wednesday after Russian drones entered Polish airspace overnight, and were shot down.

"What's with Russia violating Poland's airspace with drones? Here we go!" he said on his social media website, without elaborating.

A White House official confirmed earlier that Trump would be speaking to his Polish counterpart, Karol Nawrocki, on Wednesday about the situation. It is unclear if that call had taken place prior to Trump's post.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday that his country's airspace was violated by Russian drones overnight, and that several were downed by Polish forces. Tusk said authorities initially recorded 19 airspace violations.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied any intention to strike Polish targets during its overnight attacks on Ukraine.

It expressed a willingness to discuss the incident with Polish officials. It confirmed conducting a massive strike against Ukraine's military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi and Zhytomyr regions, as well as in Vinnytsia, and Lviv.