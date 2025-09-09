Scandal at Meta over sexual content proposals

According to The Washington Post, some Meta executives directly intervened in research conducted on young users in Germany in April 2023. Documents submitted to the U.S. Congress and testimonies from former employees once again highlighted the company's disregard for child safety. This scandal reveals Meta's efforts to hide the truth.

Documents submitted to Congress claim that in the research, a mother reported that her young son was repeatedly targeted with sexual content proposals by adults in Meta's virtual reality environment, but the recordings and notes containing these statements were allegedly deleted under instructions from certain company executives.

The documents also allege that company lawyers instructed internal researchers to avoid collecting data on topics that could "trigger negative public reactions" or "pose litigation risks."

Meta employees argued that, after internal documents were leaked to the press in 2021, the legal team began intervening more strictly in internal research.

In a statement to The Washington Post, Meta spokesperson Dani Lever said that the claim that Meta restricted research was based on "a few cherry-picked examples assembled to fit a predetermined and false narrative" and emphasized that the company has no general ban on research involving children under 13.

Lever added that Meta conducts research on child safety in virtual reality and consults with children and their families when creating child accounts.