Ukraine reports new Russian airstrike on energy system after major attack

Firefighters work at the site of a thermal power generation facility hit by Russian drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine September 8, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Ukraine on Monday said a new Russian airstrike targeted its energy system a day after it said Moscow launched a major attack on the war-torn country that also struck a government building.

A statement by the Energy Ministry said a thermal generation site in the Kyiv region was under heavy fire during the overnight attack, which it said intended to "inflict even greater hardship on Ukraine's civilian population" and leave homes and public buildings without electricity.

"Power generation facilities, transmission and distribution systems, and gas infrastructure are not military targets. The enemy fully understands it is striking critical civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

The ministry added that specialists were working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, doing "everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible."

Earlier, Ukraine's air force claimed that air defenses shot down 112 of 142 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Kyiv on Sunday said it downed 747 of 810 drones, and four of 13 various missiles launched by Moscow.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on the US social media company X that the attack targeted residential buildings, government offices, and civilian infrastructure, and also inflicted damage to the government building, a first since the conflict began.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that it launched a mass strike on "facilities where long-range drones had been manufactured, assembled, repaired, stocked, and launched," as well as military airbases in central, southern, and eastern Ukraine, including an industrial enterprise and logistics base in Kyiv.

It claimed that the strike successfully achieved its objectives, denying that other facilities within the Ukrainian capital had been targeted.

Russian authorities did not immediately comment on Ukraine's latest claims. Both Moscow and Kyiv have regularly denied targeting civilians in the over three-and-a-half-year-long armed conflict.