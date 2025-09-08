Trump administration vows to protect prayer in public schools

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance meant to protect prayer in public schools.

"I'm pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools," Trump said to applause at a religious liberty event in the nation's capital.

Trump recounted the story of a Texas girl who he said was met with disciplinary action after she attempted to organize students to pray for an injured peer.

"For most of our country's history, the Bible was found in every classroom in the nation, yet in many schools today, students are instead indoctrinated with anti-religious propaganda, and some are even punished for their religious beliefs and very, very strongly punished. It's ridiculous," he said.

Trump's comments come as a growing number of Republican-led states implement rules and regulations to bolster the presence of religion in public schools, particularly Christianity. Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas passed laws to mandate that the Ten Commandments be posted in public schools, while other states consider similar legislation.

"To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this, and that something is God," he said.