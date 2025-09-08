Spain recalls ambassador to Tel Aviv over ‘slanderous accusations’

Spain recalled its ambassador to Tel Aviv on Monday after the Israeli government accused Madrid of antisemitism and barred two Spanish ministers from entering Israel.

Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares recalled the envoy "in the face of slanderous accusations and unacceptable measures against two government members," according to sources cited by Spanish daily El Pais.

Earlier Monday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced nine measures aimed at stopping what he called the genocide in Gaza. They include a permanent arms embargo, a ban on imports from occupied territories and prohibiting individuals involved in the Gaza war from entering Spain.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar responded on US social media company X, calling Sanchez's government "antisemitic" and announcing that Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Youth Minister Sira Rego would be barred from Israel.

"It is a point of pride that a genocidal state is banning me," Diaz replied.

Sa'ar also said Israel would "inform its allies of the Spanish government's hostile conduct and the antisemitic and violent nature of statements made by its ministers."

Later Monday, Spain condemned a terror attack in Jerusalem that killed six people, including a Spanish national.

The row continued to escalate, with Spain recalling its ambassador and Sa'ar later writing: "Sanchez has messed with the wrong people. The days of the Inquisition, persecution, and expulsion are over. Israel is a strong and sovereign country."