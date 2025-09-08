PRINCE HARRY PAYS RESPECTS AT GRANDMOTHERS GRAVE

Estranged British royal Prince Harry visited Windsor Castle west of London on Monday to place a wreath at the grave of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died three years ago.

Harry, who lives in California and rarely comes back to the UK, visited the castle's St. George's Chapel, the final resting place of the late queen, who died on September 8, 2022.

The prince arrived in the UK on Monday and will carry out several engagements over the coming days.

But one question remains unanswered: will he meet his father King Charles III, who is suffering from cancer, after years of family turmoil?

Harry was alone when he visited Windsor Castle to honour his grandmother, his spokesperson told AFP.

He has not met his father since February 2024, when Harry caught a plane to the UK after learning that the 76-year-old king was diagnosed with cancer, for which he is still undergoing treatment.

The 40-year-old prince was due to attend the WellChild charity awards ceremony in London Monday evening.

A patron of the organisation for 17 years, he is scheduled to give a speech and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six years.

Harry will travel north to Nottingham on Tuesday, where he will visit a community recording studio and announce a donation to another charity, Children in Need, which campaigns for disadvantaged children.

The prince left frontline royal duties in 2020, sparking a very public feud, particularly with his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, who had an engagement outside London on Monday.

Their father Charles spent the weekend in Scotland.

Harry said in May that he "would love a reconciliation" with his family, adding that he did "not know how much longer my father has".









