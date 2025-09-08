Nepal imposes curfew in Kathmandu after clashes over social media ban

Authorities in Nepal imposed on Monday a curfew in the capital Kathmandu after protesters stormed the parliament to protest against alleged corruption and the government's decision to shut down social media.

The "Generation Z" protesters broke through police barricades and climbed over parliament gates as security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators, who had pledged earlier to remain peaceful, according to multiple news reports, and photos and footage shared online.

The Kathmandu district administration office imposed curfew until 10 pm (1615GMT) in key areas around the parliament after the situation escalated.

Authorities are continuing efforts to remove demonstrators attempting to enter the parliament building.

Protesters have been demonstrating in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal, Biratnagar, and other cities against alleged corruption and ban on social media.

Last week, Nepal moved to block major social media platforms after they failed to register with the government.

The Communication and Information Technology Ministry issued the ban after giving the companies seven days from Aug. 28 to register with the government.

The platforms blocked include US company Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram, along with WhatsApp, YouTube, US social media company X, Reddit, and LinkedIn.

It said blocks would be lifted once the companies registered with the authorities.

Nepal's main opposition party had criticized the decision.





