Man freed from elevator in Germany after holding out for four days

A dramatic rescue in northern Germany has freed a man in his mid-70s who was trapped in a broken elevator for four days, police said Monday. The man had no access to food, water, or a phone during his ordeal.

The incident occurred at the end of June in the man's single-family home in Osnabrück. A faulty fuse caused the elevator to malfunction and also disabled the emergency call button, a police spokesman said.



The man was discovered by his son four days later, who immediately called emergency services. Rescue teams freed the exhausted man, who has since recovered and is doing "doing well."



Authorities noted that the man was extremely lucky to be alive, as a person typically can only survive about three days without water.















