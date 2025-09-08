Kremlin says sanctions will never force Russia to change course

The Kremlin said on Monday that no sanctions will ever be able to force Russia to change course on Ukraine, the state RIA news agency reported.

Europe and Ukraine are doing everything they can to draw the United States into their orbit, Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about new sanctions on Russia.

Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.

























