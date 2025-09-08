China export growth slows as US shipments tumble 33%

China's export growth slowed sharply in August as shipments to the United States plunged by a third, underlining the toll of ongoing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.



Exports rose 4.4% year-on-year, the weakest pace in six months. This was slower than the 7.2% rise in July- and also weaker than the forecast of 5%.



Imports advanced 1.3% on a yearly basis, slower than the 4.1% rise in July. Imports were expected to climb 3%.



The trade surplus rose to $102.3 billion from $98.24 billion in July. The expected level was $99.4 billion.



The slowdown was largely driven by a 33% drop in shipments to the US.



China and the US agreed in mid-August to extend a tariff truce by 90 days, but high levies remain in place, including a 30% duty on Chinese goods entering the US and a 10% tariff on US products in China.



Exports to other regions held up better. Shipments to the European Union grew more than 10%, while exports to Germany climbed 7.5%.



Chinese manufacturers are stepping up efforts to boost sales in Asia, Africa and Latin America to cushion the impact of US tariffs, though replacing US demand remains difficult.



