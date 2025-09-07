News World Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announces his resignation

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation on Sunday evening after less than a year in office, succumbing to intense pressure from within his own party following the loss of its parliamentary majority.

Ishiba had faced increasing criticism and calls to step down within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following the loss of the party's majority in parliament.



Ishiba had faced increasing criticism and calls to step down within his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) following the loss of the party's majority in parliament.



He stated that he intends to fulfil his duties until a new party leader is elected.



Ishiba's coalition, consisting of the LDP and its junior partner Komeito, lost its majority in the upper house of parliament in July, having already lost its majority in the more powerful lower house in October.



Since then, Ishiba's coalition has been operating as a minority government.











