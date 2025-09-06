Türkiye commemorates Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli forces in West Bank one year ago

Türkiye on Saturday commemorated a Turkish-American activist who was killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank on Sept. 6, 2024, on the first anniversary of her death.

"We commemorate our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who lost her life after being targeted by Israeli forces in the West Bank on Sept. 6, 2024, with mercy and respect on the anniversary of her death," the Foreign Ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The ministry called the attack, which disregarded the lives of innocent civilians, "a clear violation of international law and human rights."

"Türkiye will continue its efforts with determination to ensure that this heinous crime against Aysenur's life does not go unpunished," the statement said.

On Sept. 6. 2024, Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, a dual Turkish-US citizen, was killed by Israeli forces during a protest over illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Video evidence and eyewitness accounts show that Eygi was targeted and killed by an Israeli sniper.