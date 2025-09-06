Maduro: If attacked, Venezuela will take up arms

Meeting with army commanders in the capital Caracas,responded to U.S. President Donaldthreat, "We will shoot down your planes."

Maduro stated: "Right now we are in the unarmed struggle phase. This is a political, communicational, and institutional phase. If Venezuela is attacked, it will move to the armed struggle phase."

Emphasizing that his country is in a mobilization process, Maduro said:

"We are a people of peace but also a warrior nation. No one, neither today nor in the future, can enslave us. The U.S. must abandon its plans to impose regime change in Venezuela through violence. If there is an attack, our people will, at the national, local, and regional levels, move to the armed struggle stage in a planned and organized way."

Maduro stressed that they are always open to dialogue and negotiations, provided there is respect for the Venezuelan people.Referring to U.S. military activity in the Caribbean, Maduro said: "The Caribbean waters of Venezuela belong to the people. Conspiracies, threats, coups, and interventions must not return to the Caribbean and South America." Pointing out that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces have achieved major victories against violent gangs and Colombian mercenaries, Maduro stated that the Bolivarian Venezuelan people are always ready to defend their honor and dignity.

U.S. President Trump had previously reacted to two Venezuelan fighter jets flying close to a U.S. Navy ship, saying: "If they put us in a dangerous situation, those planes will be shot down."

When asked what he thought about Venezuelan warplanes flying near U.S. naval units, Trump replied: "I think they're going to get themselves into trouble. We are telling them this. If they fly in a dangerous position, our captains will decide for themselves what they want to do."