France welcomes Arab League’s support for New York Declaration on Palestine peace efforts

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 06,2025
(File Photo)

France welcomed on Friday the Arab League states' support for the New York Declaration on Palestine peace efforts and the implementation of a two-state solution.

"France welcomes the Arab League states' unprecedented call to endorse and implement the New York Declaration, adopted following the international conference on the implementation of the two-state solution, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia on 28 and 29 July," the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that the Arab League states' call reflects a commitment to the implementation of an ambitious road map for peace and security in the region, with the need for an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages, establishment of a viable, sovereign Palestinian state, and normalization between Israel and the Arab countries.

"We call on all the States to join this road map," it added.