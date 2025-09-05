UN report warns of war crimes in DR Congo

Armed groups and state forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) North and South Kivu provinces have committed serious violations that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the UN Human Rights Office said Friday.

In its latest report, the UN fact-finding mission (FFM) said atrocities have been perpetrated since late 2024 by the M23 rebel group as well as by the Congolese army (FARDC) and affiliated militias.

"The findings of the FFM underscore the gravity and widespread nature of violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, including acts that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity," the report said.

According to the UN, civilians were left unprotected during M23 and RDF's takeover of Goma in January, with schools and hospitals also targeted. It documented rape, sexual slavery, torture, enforced disappearances, and forcible transfers, noting that children were among the worst affected through forced recruitment, detention, and abuse.

The report said M23's violations were systematic, "indicating a high degree of organization, planning, and resource mobilization."

Grave violations by government forces and allied groups were also recorded. The UN cited deliberate killings of civilians by FARDC, widespread sexual violence, and looting carried out by FARDC soldiers and the Wazalendo militia during retreats earlier this year.

Both Rwanda and the DRC bear responsibility for backing armed groups with known records of abuses, the UN stressed.

"The atrocities described in this report are horrific," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said. "It is heartbreaking and deeply frustrating to witness, once again, the dehumanization of the civilian population by those in power who are failing in their responsibilities."





