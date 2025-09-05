Indonesia scraps perks for lawmakers to dissuade protesters

Indonesia has scrapped perks for its lawmakers in an attempt to dissuade protesters, following violent demonstrations over the matter.

Indonesia's parliament scrapped the controversial housing allowance of 50 million Indonesian rupiah (about $3,000) for legislators and decided not to increase salaries while banning non-essential overseas trips, according to the Jakarta Globe.

The decision was announced on Thursday by House Speaker Puan Maharani.

Puan said the measures are part of a broader effort to transform the parliament into a more transparent and accountable institution, which they are "serious about."

The protests began last week in response to the controversial increases in benefits for members of parliament.

Tensions escalated sharply on Thursday when a motorcyclist was fatally run over by an armored police vehicle during the anti-government protests, triggering widespread rioting, looting, and attacks on public infrastructure.

An internal ethics hearing, also on Thursday, demoted the driver of the armored vehicle, Chief Brigadier Rohmat, instead of dishonorably discharging him.

Officer Cosmas Kaju Gae, one of seven policemen linked to the deadly incident, was dismissed for his "unprofessional" conduct on Wednesday.

At least 10 people were killed in the unrest, which saw angry crowds torching government buildings in Jakarta and other major cities.





