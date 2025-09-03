Russia expects Trump to make return visit, says official

Russia is expecting US President Donald Trump to make a return visit following his August summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"The president of our country said this after the Alaska summit. He publicly invited the US president to Russia," Zakharova told the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

When asked about the possible timing, Zakharova stressed that the matter lies within the "competence of the presidential administration" of both Moscow and Washington.

At a joint press conference after their meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, Trump said he considered it possible to visit Moscow.

On Aug. 15, Putin and Trump held a landmark summit in Alaska, where they voiced a shared commitment to "results" and hinted at potential frameworks to end the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Trump later met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, DC, and briefly held a phone conversation with Putin during the discussions — a call both sides described as "constructive."





